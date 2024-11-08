RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump appoints first woman White House chief of staff

November 08, 2024  08:59
United States president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Susan Wiles as his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman ever to hold this powerful position in any administration.

"Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in the United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," Trump said.

Wiles was the campaign manager for Trump's highly successful 2024 Campaign for President.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," Trump said.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," said the President-elect.   -- PTI
