TikTok ordered to wrap up offices in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led federal government ordered Chinese app TikTok to shut its operations in Canada, although Canadians could still use it, as per CBC News.





The order that came on Wednesday (local time), stated that TikTok's offices in Toronto and Vancouver would shut down, citing national security concerns, CBC News reported.





Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that the order came after the advice of Canada's security and intelligence community and evidence presented by a national security review, CBC News reported.





"We came to the conclusion that these activities that were conducted in Canada by TikTok and their offices would be injurious to national security. I'm not at liberty to go into much detail, but I know Canadians would understand when you're saying the government of Canada is taking measures to protect national security, that's serious," he told CBC News.





The official statement said that the Canadian government did not block Canadians from using the app.





'The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice,' the statement said.





However, Champagne asked TikTok users in Canada to do so 'with eyes wide open', as critics pointed out that the users' data could be accessed by the Chinese government.





The decision was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada's national security, CBC News reported.





TikTok's spokesperson in Canada said that the company would take legal action against the government.





'Shutting down TikTok's Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone's best interest, and today's shutdown order will do just that. We will challenge this order in court,' the spokesperson said in an email.





The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) warned all Canadians against using TikTok.





Former CSIS director David Vigneault told CBC News it's 'very clear' from the app's design that data obtained from its users 'is available to the government of China' and its large-scale data harvesting goals.





"Most people can say, 'Why is it a big deal for a teenager now to have their data [on TikTok]?' Well in five years, in 10 years, that teenager will be a young adult, will be engaged in different activities around the world. As an individual, I would say that I would absolutely not recommend someone have TikTok," Vigneault said.





In February 2023, the Canadian government banned the social media platform from all government devices.





Later that year, it ordered a national security review of the app. -- ANI