Three men held for throwing bag containing iron rods on rail tracks

November 08, 2024  00:30
File image
File image
The police arrested three persons for allegedly throwing a bag containing iron rods on the railway tracks between Bhayandar and Mira Road railway stations in Maharashtra's Thane district, thereby causing threat to human life, an official said on Thursday. 

The trio was held on Wednesday, he said. 

A release by the Government Railway Police said the incident happened on November 5 when some persons threw a bag containing seven iron rods on the railway tracks. 

The police suspected a sabotage attempt, which would have caused derailment, he said. 

The police then registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the provisions of sections 125,(2), 126 (2), 329 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 152 of the Indian Railway Act. 

The police probe team zeroed in on the accused, who had stolen the rods from construction sites and dumped them on the tracks, he added. 

The accused have been identified as Vikas Rajbhar, Jaysingh Rathod and Vikram Gupta, all 19. -- PTI
