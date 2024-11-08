RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held

November 08, 2024  20:08
The forensic team examines the site of the grenade attack in Srinagar/ANI Photo
The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested terrorists and their associates in connection with the grenade attack in Srinagar's weekly market on November 3. 

The police officials said the terror attack was carried out by the terrorists and their associaties on instructions of their handlers in Pakistan and two civilians including a woman were seriously injured. 

On November 3 Srinagar grenade attack, Kashmir IGP VK Birdi says, "...12 civilians got injured in this attack. We have arrested the terrorists and their associates who carried out this shameful incident. Three people have been detained in this case - Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh," Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi said at a press conference in Srinagar on Friday. 

"They threw the grenade with the intention of disrupting peace and normal activities here. They did this on the instructions of their handlers sitting in Pakistan," he added. 

The police official said that the woman seriously injured in the incident had very young children. 

Twelve people, including a woman, were injured in the grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre and weekly market in the Jammu and Kashmir's capital on Sunday.

The terrorists and their associates have been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. -- ANI
