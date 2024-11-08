Terror funding case: Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar jail





Malik currently imprisoned at Tihar jail in Delhi, has filed a petition in the Delhi high court, stating that he has been on a hunger strike since November 1.





The imprisoned chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front is protesting what he claims is the denial of his fundamental rights, including proper medical treatment and attention to his health issues, by the Tihar jail authorities.





In his plea before the Delhi high court, Yasin Malik has sought direction from the Tihar jail authority to produce records of his medical treatment.





He has sought appropriate directions from the court to ensure that he is referred for proper and necessary medical care at AIIMS or any other super-speciality hospital, either in New Delhi or in the Kashmir region, to address his ongoing health concerns.





Additionally, Malik has asked the court to direct the authorities to produce him before the courts in the National Capital Territory of Delhi whenever his presence is required.





The bench of Anoop Kumar Mendiratta is scheduled to hear this matter today itself.





Earlier this year, Yasin Malik had also approached the Delhi high court, claiming inadequate medical treatment and citing serious cardiac and kidney issues. -- ANI

The Delhi high court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, seeking permission for his urgent medical treatment.