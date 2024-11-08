RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on FII selling

November 08, 2024  17:09
Stock markets closed lower for the second straight day on Friday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and losses in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. During the day, it tanked 424.42 points or 0.53 per cent to 79,117.37. 

 The NSE Nifty dipped 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards. 

 Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,888.77 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. -- PTI
LIVE! Explain conflict of interest: Lokpal to Sebi chief
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
A day after a goof-up over serving snacks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu snowballed into a major controversy necessitating a CID probe, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satpal Satti on Friday claimed the...

Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'
One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

Guj family gives samadhi to 'lucky' car; 1,500 join
A farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district has become the talk of the town after they held a grand burial event for their 'lucky' car.

