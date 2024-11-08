Samosa raucous: Sukhu clarifies on CID probe





Sukhu said to ANI that, "There is no such thing... It (CID) got involved on the issue of misbehavior, but you (the media) are running news about 'samosa'."





Further, Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Deputy General CID said that it was an internal matter of the CID and should not be politicised. Ojha said, "This is completely an internal matter of the CID. It should not be politicised. The CM does not eat samosas... We have not given notice to anyone. We have just said to find out what happened. The government has nothing to do with this... We will find out how this information was leaked."





Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur wanted to know how the issue was termed an an anti-government activity. Jairam Thakur said, "Nowadays, the way the government takes decisions in Himachal Pradesh has become a topic of discussion in the whole country because decisions are taken without thinking. Now another topic that is being discussed is that the samosas did not reach where they should have reached, they got lost in the middle and the Chief Minister and the Himachal Pradesh government felt that this is a very serious matter and an investigation should be done on this." -- ANI

Amidst a row over a CID probe over samosas and cake that was meant for him being mistakenly served to his staff, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday provided a clarification over the alleged "anti-government" action stating that the probe was into an issue of misbehaviour.