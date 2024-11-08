Salman gets another threat over Bishnoi song

Salman gets another threat over Bishnoi songNovember 08, 2024 10:27
Another day, another threat:
Salman Khan has received another threat over a song linking his name to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The Mumbai's traffic control room received the threat at around midnight on Thursday. There have been a series of threats over recent months including a shootout.
This threat message referred to a song that allegedly names both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, stating that the songwriter responsible would face severe repercussions within a month.
"The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them," the threat message read.