RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Salman gets another threat over Bishnoi song

November 08, 2024  10:27
image
Another day, another threat:
Salman Khan has received another threat over a song linking his name to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. 

The Mumbai's traffic control room received the threat at around midnight on Thursday. There have been a series of threats over recent months including a shootout. 

This threat message referred to a song that allegedly names both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, stating that the songwriter responsible would face severe repercussions within a month. 

"The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them," the threat message read.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aligarh University entitled to minority status: SC
LIVE! Aligarh University entitled to minority status: SC

Chaos reigns in J-K House, BJP MLAs marshalled out
Chaos reigns in J-K House, BJP MLAs marshalled out

Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for the third day on Friday as Bharatiya Janata Party members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator...

FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'

The Haveri Police station in Karnataka registered a first information report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya for a false claim that a farmer in the district died by suicide after having his land claimed by Waqf board.

When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak
When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak

'If you can have Rampur flown magically to Pakistan's borders, I might ask the nawab to accede to Pakistan. Else, I'm afraid we have no choice in the matter but to join India.'

Jamaat supports Priyanka in Wayanad: Kerala CM
Jamaat supports Priyanka in Wayanad: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Marxist leader Pinarayi Vijayan intensified his attack on the Congress, alleging that its general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with the backing of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances