Priyanka taking Jamaat help in Wayanad: Pinarayi





In a Facebook post, Vijayan claimed that by-election in Wayanad has "exposed the Congress party's secular mask completely."





"Priyanka Gandhi is running as a candidate there with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami. So, what exactly is Congress's stance? Our country is not unfamiliar with Jamaat-e-Islami. Does that organisation's ideology align with democratic values?," he asked.





Stating that Jamaat-e-Islami does not value the nation or its democracy and disregards the nation's governance structure, Vijayan said the organisation was operating under the guise of political involvement through the Welfare Party, and this facade was evident in Jammu and Kashmir.





The chief minister alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami had long opposed elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promoting strong sectarian positions.





"Later, they aligned themselves with the BJP (in Kashmir)," he said.





Referring to the recent elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Vijayan claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami planned to contest three or four seats there, ultimately focusing on the seat where CPI-M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami was standing.





"The goal was to defeat Tarigami, and the BJP shared this objective. However, despite this alliance of extremists and the BJP, the people chose Tarigami," the CPI-M veteran said.





He said the Jamaat-e-Islami in Wayanad claims they are different from the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir.





"However, the ideology remains the same--one that does not accept any form of democratic governance. This time, they feel like supporting the Congress-led UDF," he said. -- PTI

