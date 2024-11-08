Privilege motion against 6 BJP MLAs in J-K House





This was announced by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather at the conclusion of a five-day assembly session in Srinagar.





Besides the Leader of Opposition, the others named in the privilege motion are Sham Lal Sharma, Satish Kumar Sharma, RS Pathania, Vikram Randhawa and Rajiv Jasrotia.





The speaker said he has received another breach of privilege motion from NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.





The speaker, however, did not mention the name of the person against whom the motion has been submitted.





"In both cases, I will examine and take appropriate action as per rules," he said. -- PTI

National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen moved a privilege motion in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday against six Bharatiya Janata Party members, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, for allegedly making derogatory remarks.