Privilege motion against 6 BJP MLAs in J-K House

November 08, 2024  22:21
BJP MLAs being marshalled out of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly on Friday/ANI Photo
BJP MLAs being marshalled out of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly on Friday/ANI Photo
National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen moved a privilege motion in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday against six Bharatiya Janata Party members, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, for allegedly making derogatory remarks. 

This was announced by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather at the conclusion of a five-day assembly session in Srinagar. 

Besides the Leader of Opposition, the others named in the privilege motion are Sham Lal Sharma, Satish Kumar Sharma, RS Pathania, Vikram Randhawa and Rajiv Jasrotia. 

The speaker said he has received another breach of privilege motion from NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi. 

The speaker, however, did not mention the name of the person against whom the motion has been submitted. 

"In both cases, I will examine and take appropriate action as per rules," he said. -- PTI
Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

In his address, CJI Chandrachud recounted his journey, from sitting in the last row of the court as a young law student to his time on the revered corridors of the top court.

