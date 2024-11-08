Privilege motion against 6 BJP MLAs in J-K House

Privilege motion against 6 BJP MLAs in J-K HouseNovember 08, 2024 22:21
BJP MLAs being marshalled out of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly on Friday/ANI Photo
National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen moved a privilege motion in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday against six Bharatiya Janata Party members, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, for allegedly making derogatory remarks.
This was announced by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather at the conclusion of a five-day assembly session in Srinagar.
Besides the Leader of Opposition, the others named in the privilege motion are Sham Lal Sharma, Satish Kumar Sharma, RS Pathania, Vikram Randhawa and Rajiv Jasrotia.
The speaker said he has received another breach of privilege motion from NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.
The speaker, however, did not mention the name of the person against whom the motion has been submitted.
"In both cases, I will examine and take appropriate action as per rules," he said. -- PTI