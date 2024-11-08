NSE, BSE to be closed on Nov 20 for Maharashtra assembly polls





There will be no trading on that day in the equity, Futures & Options and Securities Lending and Borrowing segments.





In view of assembly elections in Maharashtra, the exchanges will be closed on November 20, 2024 and there will be no trading on that day in equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments, NSE and BSE said in separate circulars.





Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.





This will be the third stock market holiday in November, after Diwali on November 1 and the upcoming holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15. -- PTI

