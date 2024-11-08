RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NSE, BSE to be closed on Nov 20 for Maharashtra assembly polls

November 08, 2024  20:38
File image
File image
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday declared a trading holiday on November 20 in view of assembly elections in Maharashtra. 

There will be no trading on that day in the equity, Futures & Options and Securities Lending and Borrowing segments. 

In view of assembly elections in Maharashtra, the exchanges will be closed on November 20, 2024 and there will be no trading on that day in equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments, NSE and BSE said in separate circulars. 

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. 

This will be the third stock market holiday in November, after Diwali on November 1 and the upcoming holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20 Updates: South Africa to bowl first in Durban
1st T20 Updates: South Africa to bowl first in Durban

LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held
LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held

J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists

The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution
Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order
Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order

Aligarh Muslim University is not a minority educational institution, Supreme Court's Justice Dipankar Datta said on Friday and noted had it not been a "race against time" he would have articulated better in his dissenting opinion.The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances