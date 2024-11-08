RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


MVA is vehicle without wheels and brake: Modi

November 08, 2024  14:37
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the opposition on Friday, likening the Maha Vikas Aghadi as a vehicle without wheels or brakes and called them out for "mis-governance" and "looting" the people of the state.

 Addressing a gathering in Dhule ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development." Further taking a hit at the Congress party, PM Modi said that the party's agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country.

 "Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. 'Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

 PM Modi further said the people of Maharashtra have already seen MVA's mis-governance for two and a half years. The Prime Minister lauded the development works carried out by the Mahayuti government in the state and said the momentum will continue once their government is formed again in the state. 

 "BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. I assure you that the speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. It is only the Mahayuti that can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs," said PM Modi. -- ANI
