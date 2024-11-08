RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


MBBS examinations in Bengal to be held under CCTV surveillance

November 08, 2024  00:46
The West Bengal University of Health Sciences has decided that MBBS examinations in different medical colleges in the state would now be held under CCTV surveillance, an official said on Thursday. 

As part of new standard operating procedures prepared by the West Bengal University of Health Sciences as per the instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the health minister, MBBS examinations in different state-run medical colleges would now be held under CCTV surveillance and also would be live streamed, the official said. 

The answer sheets would have no names, but barcodes, and during the examination, students would have to sit following the odd-even roll number pattern to avoid copying. 

"The CCTV footage of the entire duration of the examination for each day will have to be sent to the university in a separate folder. The footage will be stored for at least a year," the official said. 

The steps were part of junior doctors' demand to bring back transparency in MBBS examinations. 

The West Bengal chief minister had assured the agitating junior doctors to look into their demands and prepare an SOP so that strict measures could be adopted to stop any malpractices during MBBS examinations. -- PTI
