Israel evacuates citizens after mob attack in Amsterdam

At least 10 Israeli soccer fans were injured when a mob of rioters shouting 'Free Palestine' attacked them in Amsterdam on Wednesday night, prompting authorities to advise Israelis in the Dutch capital not to leave their hotels.





Videos circulating on social media showed masked rioters, several of whom carried Palestinian flags, kicking and punching Israelis.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel said that they were notified by the Dutch authorities that 10 Israelis were injured and that their status is not yet clear.





The ministry added that it has been unable to contact two other nationals.





Dutch media reported police made 57 arrests.





"The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.





"Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters and ensure the safety of our citizens."





Israel dispatched two planes to the Netherlands to evacuate its citizens.





Around 3,000 Israelis had travelled to Amsterdam to attend a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, which Ajax won 5-0.





The Israeli army said on Friday morning it would deploy a rescue mission including rescue and medical teams to Amsterdam in coordination with the Dutch government. -- ANI/TPS







IMAGE: Around 3,000 Israelis had travelled to Amsterdam to attend a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

