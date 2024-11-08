RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ian Botham falls into crocodile-infested waters. rescued

November 08, 2024  18:22
Pic: Philip Brown/Reuters
Pic: Philip Brown/Reuters
Legendary England cricketer Ian Botham survived a fall into crocodile-infested waters during a fishing trip in Australia. 

The English cricket icon was rescued by former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes. 

England's Barmy Army, the fan club of the England cricket team, posted on X: "Ian Botham survived a fall into crocodile-infested waters on a fishing trip in Australia. Thankfully, he was rescued by his close friend Merv Hughes. Glad you're OK, @BeefyBotham." 

Botham, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, represented England in 102 Tests, scoring 5,200 runs at an average of 33.64, with 14 centuries and 22 fifties in 161 innings. His highest score was 208. 

Botham also took 383 wickets in his Test career at an average of 28.40, with best bowling figures of 8/34. He ranks as the third-highest wicket-taker for England in Tests. 

In 116 ODIs, Botham scored 2,113 runs at an average of 23.21, with nine half-centuries. He also took 145 wickets in ODIs at an average of 28.54, with best figures of 4/31. He ranks as the seventh-highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs. 

Botham was part of the England teams that finished as runners-up in the 1979 and 1992 ODI World Cups.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We were a state... all has been snatched: Omar
LIVE! We were a state... all has been snatched: Omar

K'taka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Min
K'taka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Min

Hitting out at the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the ruling party has reached "height of appeasement politics," and alleged that it has in a way made appeasement of minorities its "goal."

Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'
Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'

One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of some Kannada news portals have been booked for allegedly spreading fake news linking a farmer's suicide to land disputes with Waqf Board, police said on Friday.

Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start
Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start

Captaon Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, the only member from the Test side, will be hoping for a strong outing so that India can apply some balm over the wounds from their recent home series defeat against...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances