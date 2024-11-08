Ian Botham falls into crocodile-infested waters. rescued





The English cricket icon was rescued by former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes.





England's Barmy Army, the fan club of the England cricket team, posted on X: "Ian Botham survived a fall into crocodile-infested waters on a fishing trip in Australia. Thankfully, he was rescued by his close friend Merv Hughes. Glad you're OK, @BeefyBotham."





Botham, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, represented England in 102 Tests, scoring 5,200 runs at an average of 33.64, with 14 centuries and 22 fifties in 161 innings. His highest score was 208.





Botham also took 383 wickets in his Test career at an average of 28.40, with best bowling figures of 8/34. He ranks as the third-highest wicket-taker for England in Tests.





In 116 ODIs, Botham scored 2,113 runs at an average of 23.21, with nine half-centuries. He also took 145 wickets in ODIs at an average of 28.54, with best figures of 4/31. He ranks as the seventh-highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs.





Botham was part of the England teams that finished as runners-up in the 1979 and 1992 ODI World Cups.

