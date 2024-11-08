I don't care: Daniel Craig on who he would want to be next James Bond





Even as the search is on, the actor said he doesn't care about who goes on to become the next Agent 007.





Craig, 56, first essayed the character in 2006's Casino Royale.





He went to star in four more movies Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and 2021's No Time to Die, being the fifth and final one.





In a recent conversation with entertainment new outlet Variety, the actor was asked a question on his preference of the actor to step into the shoes of the much-admired spy agent.





"If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"





To which he only had three words to respond with: "I don't care."





He was asked about the number of times he portrayed the character on screen.





"I'm going to get it wrong," he said.





"I'd have to count them. I don't know."





Previously, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan have played James Bond on screen. -- PTI

