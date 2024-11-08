RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

I don't care: Daniel Craig on who he would want to be next James Bond

November 08, 2024  20:03
image
It's been over three years since Daniel Craig surrendered his 'licence to kill' as James Bond. 

Even as the search is on, the actor said he doesn't care about who goes on to become the next Agent 007.

Craig, 56, first essayed the character in 2006's Casino Royale

He went to star in four more movies Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and 2021's No Time to Die, being the fifth and final one.

In a recent conversation with entertainment new outlet Variety, the actor was asked a question on his preference of the actor to step into the shoes of the much-admired spy agent. 

"If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"

To which he only had three words to respond with: "I don't care."

He was asked about the number of times he portrayed the character on screen.

"I'm going to get it wrong," he said.

"I'd have to count them. I don't know."

Previously, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan have played James Bond on screen. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20 Updates: South Africa to bowl first in Durban
1st T20 Updates: South Africa to bowl first in Durban

LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held
LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held

J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists

The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution
Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order
Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order

Aligarh Muslim University is not a minority educational institution, Supreme Court's Justice Dipankar Datta said on Friday and noted had it not been a "race against time" he would have articulated better in his dissenting opinion.The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances