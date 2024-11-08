RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HM: Uddhav wants son to be Maha CM, Pawar wants...

November 08, 2024  14:02
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out in Maharashtra in the assembly elections the same way the Congress faced a defeat in Haryana. 

He also said that while Uddhav Thackeray wants his son (Aaditya Thackeray) to become the chief minister of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar wishes the same for his daughter (Supriya Sule), there are a number of leaders in the Congress who are vying for the post. 

Shah was addressing an election rally at Shirala in Sangli district to garner support for BJP candidates from Shirala and Islampur constituencies ahead of the November 20 assembly polls. 

 "If MVA comes to power in Maharashtra by mistake, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the chief minister, (Sharad) Pawar saheb wants the post for his daughter and there are a dozen leaders in the Congress who have already stitched clothes to become the CM," Shah said. 

 The former BJP president said those who wish to make their sons the chief minister should work for the welfare of people of Shirala. "The development of this region can only happen by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's Mahayuti under the leadership of Modiji. We want to tell you that whatever promises Modi ji makes, they are fulfilled," he said. But whatever promises that are made by Congress leaders, are never fulfilled, he alleged. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge himself says that whatever promises his party makes are imaginary, Shah claimed. Expressing confidence that Mahayuti will win the state elections, Shah said.

 "These MVA people had purchased crackers worth crores of rupees thinking that they will win Haryana, but in most of the places, they gave their crackers to the BJP workers. In Haryana, the Congress was wiped out. Similarly, the Aghadi will be wiped out in Maharashtra as BJP will form a government," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel evacuates citizens after mob attack in...
LIVE! Israel evacuates citizens after mob attack in...

Odisha college girl gang-raped for days, act filmed
Odisha college girl gang-raped for days, act filmed

Six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student for several days and videographing the act in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday.

Men shouldn't be ladies' tailors: UP women's panel
Men shouldn't be ladies' tailors: UP women's panel

The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women's measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

'Going by your prayer...': SC junks plea on laddu row
'Going by your prayer...': SC junks plea on laddu row

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak
When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak

'If you can have Rampur flown magically to Pakistan's borders, I might ask the nawab to accede to Pakistan. Else, I'm afraid we have no choice in the matter but to join India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances