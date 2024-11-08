RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Four militants arrested for abduction, assault of railway driver

November 08, 2024  19:36
image
The Manipur police arrested four members of the banned outfit, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, in Imphal East district for the abduction and assault of a 23-year-old railway driver, an official statement said on Friday.

The police said in connection with the abduction and assault of railway driver Joshua Kamei from Kambiron (Puiluan) village, they raided a hideout of the suspects at Urup Mayai Leikai and arrested four members of KYKL (SOREPA), recovering arms from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Hijam Nikhil Singh (27), Hijam Thanglen Meitei (30), Thongam Ningthem Singh (32) and Gobin Elangbam (29).       

Police seized an SLR, a .303 rifle and two four-wheelers. 

Two drug users, who were reportedly in the custody of the suspects, were also rescued during the operation, the statement added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20 Updates: South Africa to bowl first in Durban
1st T20 Updates: South Africa to bowl first in Durban

LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held
LIVE! Terrorists, aides behind Srinagar grenade attack held

J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists

The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution
Naga body warns of violence over flag, constitution

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order
Dissenting judge flags lack of time to pen AMU order

Aligarh Muslim University is not a minority educational institution, Supreme Court's Justice Dipankar Datta said on Friday and noted had it not been a "race against time" he would have articulated better in his dissenting opinion.The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances