Four militants arrested for abduction, assault of railway driver





The police said in connection with the abduction and assault of railway driver Joshua Kamei from Kambiron (Puiluan) village, they raided a hideout of the suspects at Urup Mayai Leikai and arrested four members of KYKL (SOREPA), recovering arms from their possession.





The accused have been identified as Hijam Nikhil Singh (27), Hijam Thanglen Meitei (30), Thongam Ningthem Singh (32) and Gobin Elangbam (29).





Police seized an SLR, a .303 rifle and two four-wheelers.





Two drug users, who were reportedly in the custody of the suspects, were also rescued during the operation, the statement added. -- PTI

