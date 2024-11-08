RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Forex kitty drops by $2.67 bn to $682.13 bn

November 08, 2024  17:53
image
India's forex reserves declined by $2.675 billion to $682.13 billion for the week ended November 1, the RBI said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion. 

In September- end, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion. 

For the week ended November 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.902 billion to $589.849 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves increased by $1.224 billion to $69.751 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $1 million to $18.219 billion, the apex bank said. 

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $4 million to $4.311 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Explain conflict of interest: Lokpal to Sebi chief
LIVE! Explain conflict of interest: Lokpal to Sebi chief

K'taka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Min
K'taka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Min

Hitting out at the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the ruling party has reached "height of appeasement politics," and alleged that it has in a way made appeasement of minorities its "goal."

Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'
Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'

One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya and editors of some Kannada news portals have been booked for allegedly spreading fake news linking a farmer's suicide to land disputes with Waqf Board, police said on Friday.

'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'
'Kohli Will Turn Things Around'

'Even if we had won the New Zealand series 3-0, it would have meant little because the conditions in Australia are very different, and the team there is very different.''In Australia, you just go with a clean slate and start fresh. It...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances