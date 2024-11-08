RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Dinanath Batra who fought in courts -- and outside -- for value-based education

November 08, 2024  22:40
Dinanath Batra/File image
From a schoolteacher in Punjab to becoming the chief of the RSS-run school network Vidya Bharati, which today has 12,000 schools and 32 lakh students, educationist Dinanath Batra will be remembered for his advocacy of value-based and "nationalist" education. 

Batra, who breathed last on Thursday at the age of 94, made news for filing lawsuits against books that he deemed offensive, including Wendy Doniger's -- Hindus: An Alternative History -- in 2011. 

He called the book "un-Indian" and objected to its interpretation of Hinduism from a sexual lens. 

The reputed publisher not only withdrew the controversial book from the Indian markets in 2014 but also consented to stop publishing, distributing and selling Doniger's work in the country besides agreeing to destroy existing stock. 

AK Ramanujan's essay Three Hundred Ramayanas was also dropped from Delhi University's history syllabus in 2011 after Batra moved the Delhi high court against it. 

He had also taken the National Council of Educational Research and Training to the court with a PIL which raised 70 objections to content of secondary school history and social science syllabus. 

Atul Kothari, the chief of the Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas, another RSS-linked educational organisation founded by Batra, said the new National Education Policy is a culmination of his lifelong efforts in the field. 

"Batra had dedicated his life to the cause of imbibing education with Indian values and Indianness. The National Education Policy of 2020 is a culmination of his lifelong efforts in the field," Kothari said. -- PTI
