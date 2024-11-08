RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

College student gangraped over several days

November 08, 2024  12:01
image
Six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student for several days and videographing the act in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday. 

The woman lodged a complaint with the Badambadi Police Station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused persons, including her boyfriend, gang-raped her, a senior officer said. 

 The college student alleged that she had gone to a cafe within Purighat Police Station limits in the city during the Dussehra festival to celebrate her birthday, and her boyfriend, allegedly with help of the cafe owner, captured some of their obscene acts in his phone. They allegedly blackmailed the woman by showing her intimate videos and raped her several times, the officer said. 

 Based on the complaint, the boyfriend of the woman, the cafe owner, a boy and three others were arrested on charges of gang rape, he said. The police also recovered the videos from their mobile phones and their handsets have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination, the officer added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No regrets: Man who threatened Salman
LIVE! No regrets: Man who threatened Salman

SC defers decision on AMU's minority status
SC defers decision on AMU's minority status

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's minority status to a fresh bench and overruled the 1967 judgment that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created...

Men shouldn't be ladies' tailors: UP women's panel
Men shouldn't be ladies' tailors: UP women's panel

The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women's measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

Salman gets another threat 'on behalf of Bishnoi gang'
Salman gets another threat 'on behalf of Bishnoi gang'

Another threat has been issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with the sender demanding Rs 5 crore on 'behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang', officials said on Friday.

When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak
When Muslim League Wanted Rampur For Pak

'If you can have Rampur flown magically to Pakistan's borders, I might ask the nawab to accede to Pakistan. Else, I'm afraid we have no choice in the matter but to join India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances