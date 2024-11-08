Chandrachud's farewell message as CJI...





Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who will be the new CJI, shared a light-hearted moment, mentioning CJI Chandrachud's love for samosas and recounting how even international judges have remarked on his charm and good looks.





Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022, and was elevated from the Allahabad High Court on May 13, 2016.

Today is the final day of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's tenure. The CJI delivered a message from the ceremonial bench and acknowledged the reality that he would no longer serve as the country's top judge. "I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content," he said.