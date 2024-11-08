RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Chandrachud's farewell message as CJI...

November 08, 2024  16:17
Justices Khanna and Chandrachud
Justices Khanna and Chandrachud
Today is the final day of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's tenure. The CJI delivered a message from the ceremonial bench and acknowledged the reality that he would no longer serve as the country's top judge. "I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content," he said.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who will be the new CJI, shared a light-hearted moment, mentioning CJI Chandrachud's love for samosas and recounting how even international judges have remarked on his charm and good looks.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022, and was elevated from the Allahabad High Court on May 13, 2016.    
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chandrachud's farewell message as CJI...
LIVE! Chandrachud's farewell message as CJI...

J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists
J-K: Bodies of 2 VDGs found; hunt on for terrorists

The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof

A day after a goof-up over serving snacks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu snowballed into a major controversy necessitating a CID probe, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satpal Satti on Friday claimed the...

Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'
Canada: Hindu protester held for 'inciting hatred'

One person has been arrested by Canada's Peel Regional Police in connection with the 'demonstrations' at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4, a Peel police official said.

Guj family gives samadhi to 'lucky' car; 1,500 join
Guj family gives samadhi to 'lucky' car; 1,500 join

A farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district has become the talk of the town after they held a grand burial event for their 'lucky' car.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances