Aligarh University entitled to minority status: SC





The SC says case papers be placed before CJI for setting up a fresh bench to decide validity of 2006 Allahabad HC verdict. The SC majority verdict lays down criteria for deciding AMU's status as minority institution.\





The SC verdict says issue of AMU's minority status must be decided on basis of tests laid down by apex court and overrules the 1967 verdict holding that since AMU was central university it cannot be considered minority institution.

Supreme Court's 7- judge bench by a majority of 4:3 rules that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is entitled to minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution of India.