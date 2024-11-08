Advani turns 97, Modi says he devoted himself to India's development





Modi said this year is even more special because Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to the nation.





The prime minister and BJP president J P Nadda visited Advani's residence to greet him.





"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said in a post on X.





Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who also went to Advani's residence, described him as a legendary statesman and a guiding light in Indian politics.





He said Advani's "tireless dedication and visionary leadership have left an indelible mark" on the progress of the nation.





Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani played an important role in making BJP a symbol of public welfare with his public service and organisational skills.





The party's organisation under him gained in strength and spread far and wide, he added. -- PTI

