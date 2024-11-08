1.5 lakh toilets to be set up across Mahakumbh Mela





The Prayagraj Mela Authority has set a target completion date of December 15. All vendors have been empanelled, and LOAs have been issued to ensure timely execution.





Special Executive Officer for Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, confirmed that the entire sanitation infrastructure, including jet spray cleaning systems and a comprehensive cesspool operation plan, will be ready by December 15. This plan includes provisions like septic tanks and soak pits.





"To ensure cleanliness and safety, all facilities will be monitored via QR codes. A total of 55 vendors have been empaneled for the large-scale installation, ensuring that devotees and visitors to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh have access to community toilets, minimizing any need for open-area use," she said.

In a bid to make Mahakumbh 2025 a 'Swachh Kumbh', the Uttar Pradesh government plans to install over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the Mahakumbh area in Prayagraj, informed a press statement on Friday.