Zika virus case detected in Gujarat





While the report confirming that the man was infected with the Zika virus came four days ago, he was sent home from the hospital a week ago after full recovery, said the Gujarat Health Department in a statement. Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes.





The symptoms include rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. Zika infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations as well as preterm birth and miscarriage. On October 24, the septuagenarian was admitted to a hospital in Gandhinagar after he had a cold, fever and joint pain.

