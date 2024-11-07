RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

What Pichai, Haley, Jindal said on Trump win

November 07, 2024  10:44
image
Eminent Indian Americans have welcomed the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States and assured to work with him on issues of importance in the US-India ties.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring benefits to everyone," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday. 

"The American people have spoken," former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said. 

 "Congratulations to President Trump on a strong win. Now, it's time for the American people to come together, pray for our country, and start the process of a peaceful transition," she said. "That begins with Kamala Harris conceding. You can't just talk about unity in a campaign, you have to show it regardless of the outcome," Haley said. 

 Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal called it a great day for America. "Let's take a moment to celebrate. Then begins the hard work to get our country back on track!" said Jindal. 

"It's almost morning in America," said entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy. "Now let's go save a country," he said. "Congratulations to President Trump. We look forward to working with him and his administration on issues of bilateral importance in the US-India relationship, and on global challenges that the two countries can lead together," said M R Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, a community engagement platform. 

 Ajay Jain Bhaturia, a major fundraiser of the Kamala Harris campaign, also congratulated Trump. "Congratulations President-elect Trump! America failed to elect its First Women President again! People have voted for a change to handle border issues, the economy, immigration, crime, and wars! I respect their choice. We did all we could!" said Bhaturia. 

 New York-based prominent entrepreneur Al Mason said: "God saved Trump from two assassination attempts - there is a reason for the same. Trump is going to be a messiah for the American people and the rest of the world. There will be a very prosperous America, a safer world free of wars. In fact, a golden era begins for the United States of America."

Dr Krishna Reddy, chair of Indian American Friendship Council, congratulated Trump on the super victory. "This is the beginning of super US-India relations and together we keep the world safe again. This is the great strength of Indian Americans to build a robust economy again and Indian Americans are a great part of this success," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not outcome we hoped for: Obamas on Trump win
LIVE! Not outcome we hoped for: Obamas on Trump win

Trump speaks to Kamala, 'admires her strength'
Trump speaks to Kamala, 'admires her strength'

President-elect Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the phone on Wednesday during which they agreed on the importance of unifying the country, his spokesperson said.

Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US must cooperate
Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US must cooperate

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called for China and the United States to find the right way to manage the differences by strengthening dialogue and...

'India may need some tough negotiations with Trump'
'India may need some tough negotiations with Trump'

The India-United States relationship is set to expand under the Donald Trump administration, but there could be some unease on issues like imports, tariffs and immigration, strategic affairs experts said after the Republican leader won...

'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'
'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'

'While my generation carries with it the memory of the Chinese perfidy of 1962, this generation will carry the memory of Chinese perfidy in Galwan.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances