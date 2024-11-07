RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Wayanad survivors supplied worm-infested food kits

November 07, 2024  20:19
File image of rescue operation in Wayanad after landslide in July, 2024/ANI Photo
File image of rescue operation in Wayanad after landslide in July, 2024/ANI Photo
Survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district alleged on Thursday that they were given worm-infested food kits by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat, leading to a protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India. 

The Meppadi Panchayat is governed by the Congress-led United Democratic Front. 

The state government announced that a probe would be carried out into the incident if required. 

Taking serious note of the matter, the State Food Commission sought a report from the district authorities. 

The protest began with the Democratic Youth Federation of India activists displaying the allegedly contaminated food items and staging a sit-in. 

The DYFI is the youth wing of the CPI-M. 

Tensions escalated around 11.30 am when DYFI activists broke through the police cordon and entered the panchayat president's chamber, creating a tense standoff. 

The ruling members maintained that the people's representatives were unaware of the incident, attributing the issue to a failure at the official level. 

However, the protesters were blocked by police officers and panchayat members, leading to clashes. -- PTI
