Wayanad survivors supplied worm-infested food kits





The Meppadi Panchayat is governed by the Congress-led United Democratic Front.





The state government announced that a probe would be carried out into the incident if required.





Taking serious note of the matter, the State Food Commission sought a report from the district authorities.





The protest began with the Democratic Youth Federation of India activists displaying the allegedly contaminated food items and staging a sit-in.





The DYFI is the youth wing of the CPI-M.





Tensions escalated around 11.30 am when DYFI activists broke through the police cordon and entered the panchayat president's chamber, creating a tense standoff.





The ruling members maintained that the people's representatives were unaware of the incident, attributing the issue to a failure at the official level.





However, the protesters were blocked by police officers and panchayat members, leading to clashes. -- PTI

Survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district alleged on Thursday that they were given worm-infested food kits by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat, leading to a protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India.