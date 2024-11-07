RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP woman claims husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone

November 07, 2024  23:59
File image
File image
A woman alleged that her husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone for not fulfilling his dowry demands in the Kokhraj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Iktesha Siddiqui submitted an application at the police station, superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

Siddiqui alleged she had been assaulted by her husband Shabaz Ahmad and that her children were kept hungry due to her inability to meet his dowry demands, the police said.

Fed up with the regular abuse, Siddiqui said she moved to her maternal home in Mumbai with her children in March. 

On June 12, her husband allegedly gave her 'triple talaq' over the phone, they added.                 

She also claimed that Ahmad was planning to marry again on November 7, Srivastava said.

Based on the evidence, strict action will be taken against the accused, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Priyanka taking Jamaat help in Wayanad: Pinarayi
LIVE! Priyanka taking Jamaat help in Wayanad: Pinarayi

Terrorists gun down 2 village guards in J-K's Kishtwar
Terrorists gun down 2 village guards in J-K's Kishtwar

They said police parties fanned out to find them amid reports that they had been abducted and killed by terrorists.

Assure Trump of a peaceful Jan power transfer: Biden
Assure Trump of a peaceful Jan power transfer: Biden

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump in January and appealed to the people to accept the election results for the White House

Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA

"Over the last year or even more, the kind of things that we have seen attacking Indian diplomats, threatening, intimidating, harassing Indian diplomats...Yes, the threats have increased," he added.

'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'
'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'

'While my generation carries with it the memory of the Chinese perfidy of 1962, this generation will carry the memory of Chinese perfidy in Galwan.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances