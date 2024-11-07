UBT manifesto: Free education, no Dharavi project





Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.





The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.





Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power. The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.