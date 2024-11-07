RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump speaks to Kamala on phone, agrees on...

November 07, 2024  08:51
President-elect Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the phone on Wednesday during which they agreed on the importance of unifying the country, his spokesperson said.

'President-elect Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris for her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,' said Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director.

During the call earlier in the day, Harris congratulated Trump on his historic victory.

In a stunning victory, Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college votes. He bagged 292 electoral college votes as opposed to 224 for Harris.

Trump won the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.  -- PTI
