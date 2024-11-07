'Trump can mend India-Canada ties'





He called Donald Trump's victory a "historical victory of the democracy" and said that it is a testimony of the vibrancy of democracy in the US. Parikh represents the Hindus for Trump group which is a group of Indian Americans and South Asian Hindus who came together and supported Trump in this election.





He noted that the community is set to hold celebrations in New York and New Jersey on Trump's victory which will see elected congressmen and senators along with various Indian Americans set to join it.





Speaking about the evolution of the Indian-American voter's political leanings, Parikh noted, "Almost 50% of the Indian Americans, they do believe in Republican philosophy, Republican agenda and Republican thinking". He remarked how Donald Trump appreciated the fundraisers organized by the Indian-American community for his Presidential campaigns, both the present and past one.





Speaking on the Indian-American community actively participating in the US Presidential elections, Parikh said, "Some of us support the Republican Party, some support Democratic Party, but doesn't matter as I believe personally and very strongly that unless you take part in the mainstream American politics, you cannot protect your community, you cannot protect your interest, you cannot protect your second generation interest. And that's why we strongly believe that we have to be part of this campaign".

Leading Indian-American community leader Sudhir Parikh shared his views on Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections. He spoke about support of the Indian-American community to Trump and also highlighted how the US can play a role in resolving the India-Canada diplomatic standoff.