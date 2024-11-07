RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Thug Life' teaser: Kamal Haasan unleashes action-packed avatar

November 07, 2024  22:58
Image courtesy X
Image courtesy X
On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the makers of Thug Life dropped a teaser and announced the release date of the film. 

In the teaser, shared by the makers, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR can be seen doing some out-of-the-box action sequences. 

Silambarasan can be seen celebrating Holi in one shot and bathed in blood in another as he rushes at his opponents. 

It also shows Kamal Haasan fighting and attacking a group of people with vengeance in his eyes. 

Thug Life will be released in theatres on June 5, 2025. Another special highlight of the film is the musical score, which is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. 

The film is touted as a gangster drama. 

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. 

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. 

The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. 

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the film. 

On Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video. 

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan." -- ANI
