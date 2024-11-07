Threat to SRK made from Raipur lawyer's phone





The Mumbai police have summoned a lawyer from Raipur as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said. The lawyer told the police that he lost his phone last week and had filed a police complaint, the official said.





The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh.





An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet, a senior police official said. A case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the caller who threatened Shah Rukh Khan, the official said. Police teams have been dispatched to various places for further investigation, he said.





While there was no confirmation from Mumbai police on reports that the call was made from Chhattisgarh, a Raipur police official said their counterparts from the Maharashtra capital on Thursday served a notice to a man from the city in connection with it.





As part of their investigation into the threat to Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai police visited Raipur and summoned a man, identified as Faizan Khan, who lives within the limits of Pandri police station here, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI. Police had earlier identified the man as Faiyaz Khan.





As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made from a phone number registered in the name of Faizan, a lawyer, he said. Faizan has been asked to appear for questioning at Bandra police station, Singh said.





A Mumbai police team arrived at Pandri police station in the morning and informed the officials about the case following which Faizan was called for questioning, City Superintendent of Police (CSP- Civil Lines) Ajay Kumar told PTI. Faizan told the cops that he had lost his phone last week and lodged a complaint at Khamardih police station here, he said. Mumbai police have served a notice to Faizan and summoned him for further questioning, the official added. PTI

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh, Mumbai police said on Thursday, adding an extortion case has been filed in this connection.