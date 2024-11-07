RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


The Spy Who Became A Farmer

November 07, 2024  13:10
This 1968 batch Indian Police Service officer headed Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency, from 2005 to 2007.

Now, at the age of 80, he is a farmer cultivating paddy, shrimp and coconuts.

That is P K Hormis Tharakan for you.

"As there are no young people, those who come for harvesting are ladies who went to school with me! And I am 80 years old,", the retired spymaster tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier in a rare interview.

Read the interview here. 
