The Spy Who Became A Farmer





Now, at the age of 80, he is a farmer cultivating paddy, shrimp and coconuts.





That is P K Hormis Tharakan for you.





"As there are no young people, those who come for harvesting are ladies who went to school with me! And I am 80 years old,", the retired spymaster tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier in a rare interview.





This 1968 batch Indian Police Service officer headed Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency, from 2005 to 2007.