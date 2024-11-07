RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Suniel Shetty 'absolutely fine' after minor injury on set, thanks fans for love

November 07, 2024  20:32
Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Thursday said he sustained a "minor injury" on the set of an upcoming web series, dismissing reports that he was seriously hurt. 

In an X post, the 63-year-old actor also assured fans that he was getting ready to resume shoot of the project. 

He suffered the injury while shooting for Hunter in Mumbai, according to media. 

"Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care. #OnSet," Shetty wrote on the microblogging site. 

Earlier, several media portals reported the Shetty was "seriously injured" in his ribs while filming an intense fight sequence for Hunter

It was also widely reported that doctors were rushed to the site along with an X-ray machine to assess the actor's condition. 

Shetty, a popular action star of the 1990 and 2000's films like Mohra, Krishna, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na, will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. -- PTI
