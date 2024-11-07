RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex continues downward spiral despite Trump win

November 07, 2024  10:53
Indian stock markets opened flat with a marginal dip on Thursday after Donald Trump's victory, while FIIs continued to remain net sellers in Indian markets. 

The Nifty 50 index opened flat at 24,489.60 points, while the BSE Sensex index was down marginally by 0.16 percent during early trade to 80,248.60 points. 

 Experts noted that global markets supported Trump's victory on Wednesday, and his success in the elections is expected to be more potentially transformative than initially thought. However, his decisions could have both positive and negative impacts on different sectors.
