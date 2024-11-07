RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


President Murmu witnesses naval operations off Goa coast

November 07, 2024  20:55
President Droupadi Murmu being received by Goa CM Pramod Sawant on her arrival at Dabolim airport, in Goa/ANI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu being received by Goa CM Pramod Sawant on her arrival at Dabolim airport, in Goa/ANI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday witnessed the operational demonstrations by the Indian Navy off the coast of Goa on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. 

The president arrived at INS Hansa, the naval air station in Goa, where Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, the navy spokesperson said. 

"A 150-men ceremonial 'Guard of Honour' was also paraded on her arrival," he said. 

The president then boarded indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, operating in the company of 15 frontline warships and submarines of the navy, he added. 

"This was president Murmu's maiden visit to Indian navy ships at sea," he said, adding that she was given a briefing on the navy's role and charter, and the concept of operations. 

After that, Murmu witnessed several naval operations, including deck-based fighter take-offs and landings, missile firing drills from a warship, submarine operations, flypasts of over 30 aircraft, and culminating with traditional steam-past of warships, he said. -- PTI
