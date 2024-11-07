RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Not the outcome we hoped for: Obamas on Trump win

November 07, 2024  11:02
Former US President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday issued a statement congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his victory.

 "Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes - not just for president, but for leaders at every level. Now the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory," the statement said.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power," the statement said. 

 "Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz - two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in," the statement added. 

 "As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years - from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do. Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune," the statement said. -- ANI
