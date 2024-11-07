RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Odisha

November 07, 2024  21:07
A class 12 student, who was preparing for medical entrance exam NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Patia on Thursday, the police said. 

Her father alleged that she died by suicide unable to handle the pressure of studies. 

The deceased was identified as Kalyani Sahu (18), a native of the Salipur area of Cuttack district, the police said. 

She preparing for NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar over the last 18 months, an officer of the Chandrasekharpur police station said. 

Kalyani's body was found hanging in her hostel room, he said. 

The hostel warden informed her father, Mahesh Kumar Sahu, following which he contacted the police. 

"We have registered a case of unnatural death, and sent the body for post-mortem examination," the officer said. -- PTI
