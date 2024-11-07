RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai offices to declare leave on polling day

November 07, 2024  10:22
image
The Mumbai district election officer has said all establishments, businesses and other workplaces within the Brihanmumbai limits are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting in the Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20.

Violations to this directive by employers will result in action under the Election Commission's guidelines, district election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Aiming to enable all eligible voters in Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts to exercise their voting rights, Gagrani has implemented various initiatives to boost the voter turnout.

The release said employers must grant leave to their employees for voting on November 20 in their constituencies and the rule applies to all industrial sectors, corporations, companies and other establishments, ensuring that no wage deductions occur due to this leave.

In cases where a full-day leave is not feasible due to exceptional circumstances, at least a four-hour leave may be granted with prior approval from the district election officer, it said.

As per section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence would endanger the public or their establishment will not be penalised.

Employers are directed to follow these guidelines strictly, ensuring all employees are able to exercise their voting rights on the election day, the release said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not outcome we hoped for: Obamas on Trump win
LIVE! Not outcome we hoped for: Obamas on Trump win

Trump speaks to Kamala, 'admires her strength'
Trump speaks to Kamala, 'admires her strength'

President-elect Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the phone on Wednesday during which they agreed on the importance of unifying the country, his spokesperson said.

Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US must cooperate
Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US must cooperate

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called for China and the United States to find the right way to manage the differences by strengthening dialogue and...

'India may need some tough negotiations with Trump'
'India may need some tough negotiations with Trump'

The India-United States relationship is set to expand under the Donald Trump administration, but there could be some unease on issues like imports, tariffs and immigration, strategic affairs experts said after the Republican leader won...

'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'
'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'

'While my generation carries with it the memory of the Chinese perfidy of 1962, this generation will carry the memory of Chinese perfidy in Galwan.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances