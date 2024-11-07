Mumbai offices to declare leave on polling day





Violations to this directive by employers will result in action under the Election Commission's guidelines, district election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said in a release issued on Wednesday.





Aiming to enable all eligible voters in Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts to exercise their voting rights, Gagrani has implemented various initiatives to boost the voter turnout.





The release said employers must grant leave to their employees for voting on November 20 in their constituencies and the rule applies to all industrial sectors, corporations, companies and other establishments, ensuring that no wage deductions occur due to this leave.





In cases where a full-day leave is not feasible due to exceptional circumstances, at least a four-hour leave may be granted with prior approval from the district election officer, it said.





As per section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence would endanger the public or their establishment will not be penalised.





Employers are directed to follow these guidelines strictly, ensuring all employees are able to exercise their voting rights on the election day, the release said.

