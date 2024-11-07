RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Martin Garrix coming to India in March, to perform in Mumbai on Mar 14

November 07, 2024  19:39
Artist Martin Garrix/Courtesy Martin Garrix/Instagram
Artist Martin Garrix/Courtesy Martin Garrix/Instagram
International artist Martin Garrix is set to return to India for another electrifying performance. Garrix will celebrate Holi in India next year, performing at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 14. 

Expressing his enthusiasm, Garrix said in a press release, "Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion, and the connection with the fans here are unmatched. I'm beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can't wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi!" 

He also took to social media to share his excitement about his upcoming visit. 

"Feels very surreal announcing my first stadium show ever... I'll see you soon (tickets go live this Sunday)," he wrote. 

Renowned DJ Garrix is celebrated for his chart-topping tracks that energise crowds globally. 

Known for collaborations with top artists like Dua Lipa, Usher, and Khalid, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajit Pawar campaigns for Nawab Malik, his daughter
LIVE! Ajit Pawar campaigns for Nawab Malik, his daughter

Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA

"Over the last year or even more, the kind of things that we have seen attacking Indian diplomats, threatening, intimidating, harassing Indian diplomats...Yes, the threats have increased," he added.

After Salman, SRK gets death threat, caller demands...
After Salman, SRK gets death threat, caller demands...

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh, Mumbai police said on Thursday, adding an extortion case has been filed in this connection.

Can BJP, allies overcome Jarange threat in Jalna?
Can BJP, allies overcome Jarange threat in Jalna?

Jarange has repeatedly targeted the BJP warning that the community would defeat its candidates in the assembly polls, which will be held on November 20.

'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'
'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'

'While my generation carries with it the memory of the Chinese perfidy of 1962, this generation will carry the memory of Chinese perfidy in Galwan.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances