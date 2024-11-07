RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maharashtra doesn't like it: Ajit on 'batenge...' slogan

November 07, 2024  18:46
image
A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his slogan "batenge to katenge" at a poll rally in Maharashtra, BJP ally and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the people of the state do not appreciate such remarks.
  
People of Maharashtra have always strived to maintain communal harmony, said Pawar, a deputy Chief Minister. 

"Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. You do not compare Maharashtra with other states, Maharashtra's people do not like this," Pawar told reporters here when asked about Adityanath's remarks.

Shivaji Maharaj's teaching was to take all sections of society along, he said.

"When people from other states come here, they speak keeping their people in mind, but Maharashtra has never accepted it and it has been the history of all the elections here," the NCP chief further said.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Washim in eastern Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, Adityanath used his famous slogan .

"I am taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appealing you to not get divided, because whenever we get divided, we perish," he said. -- PTI 
