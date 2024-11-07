RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls: Modi to address 9 rallies in a week, first meeting tomorrow

November 07, 2024  23:09
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of nine rallies in Maharashtra in a week as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign for the state assembly polls, and his first public meeting will be held on Friday in Dhule, the party said. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state Bharatiya Janata Party said the PM will also hold a roadshow in Pune on November 12. 

Modi's first rally will be held in Dhule in north Maharashtra at 12 noon on Friday. 

He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 pm, it said. 

On November 9, he will campaign in Akola at 12 noon and in Nanded at 2 pm, it added. 

On November 12, Modi will address rallies in Chimur (Chandrapur district) and Solapur, and participate in a roadshow in Pune in the evening. 

Modi will then address rallies on November 14 at three places in the state - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai. 

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted three days later. 

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance which also comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy: PCB relents; India's matches in UAE
Champions Trophy: PCB relents; India's matches in UAE

The Pakistan Cricket Board is willing to make 'adjustments' in the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with matches involving India taking place in the UAE.

LIVE! Assured Trump of a peaceful power transition: Biden
LIVE! Assured Trump of a peaceful power transition: Biden

Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA

"Over the last year or even more, the kind of things that we have seen attacking Indian diplomats, threatening, intimidating, harassing Indian diplomats...Yes, the threats have increased," he added.

Maha doesn't like: Ajit on Yogi's 'batenge...' slogan
Maha doesn't like: Ajit on Yogi's 'batenge...' slogan

People of Maharashtra have always strived to maintain communal harmony, said Pawar.

America Stoops to Conquer
America Stoops to Conquer

The Biden administration's failure in stopping two major wars and several minor ones was seen as a major disaster by many Americans and the world at large, observes Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances