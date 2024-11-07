RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kamala Harris concedes defeat; greets Trump on win

November 07, 2024  00:56
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday conceded defeat in the US presidential election as she called up President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated on his victory. 

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history after he was evicted from power four years back. 

Harris "called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election," CNN reported, quoting an official in Harris' team. 

She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, it said. 

Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later. 

Harris is expected to address her supporters a few hours later. -- PTI
