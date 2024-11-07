I-T survey in Truecaller offices in tax evasion case





The Stockholm-headquartered company said it was cooperating with the investigators.





Tax officials said the survey operation was aimed to gather detailed information and check documents in connection with certain charges of tax evasion including those pertaining to transfer pricing issues.





They had earlier said it was search action.





As part of a survey, the taxman only visits the business premises of an entity under probe whereas as part of a search operation, business as well as residential and linked premises are covered.





According to the company's website, Truecaller has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in India.





The company said in a public statement that "On Thursday 7 November 2024, Truecaller's India offices were visited by Indian Tax officials."





"Truecaller are currently assisting the authorities to the full extent at our offices. This came without prior notice and Truecaller are currently awaiting official confirmation and communication from the tax departments," it said.





This is not an uncommon practice and Truecaller will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities, the company said.





The company said being a publicly-listed company, their practices were "entirely transparent. -- PTI

