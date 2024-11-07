RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HC quashes case against Allu Arjun for alleged election code violation

November 07, 2024  01:22
image
The Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday quashed a police case filed against Telugu actor Allu Arjun for allegedly violating the mode code of conduct during the general election. 

According to the FIR, Arjun was invited to YSRCP leader Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy's home on May 11 at Nandyala town without prior permission from the returning officer. 

His arrival resulted in a large public gathering, leading to the alleged violation of the mode code of conduct, prompting Nandyala police to register a case, mentioning Arjun as A1 and Reddy as A2 as parties. 

The FIR contended that though Reddy was aware of the potential for a large crowd, he failed to seek permission for Arjun's visit, "leading to the disobedience of the rules laid down for the electoral process." 

Consequently, Arjun and Reddy approached the high court to dismiss the case, arguing that Arjun's visit was personal and without political motivation. 

The two contended that they should not be held responsible for the crowd gathered outside the YSRCP leader's house. 

After temporarily halting all the proceedings on the case in October, the court on Wednesday quashed the petition against Arjun and Reddy, following a review of the case and deliberations. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi dials Trump, greets him on reelection
Modi dials Trump, greets him on reelection

Official sources said Modi also congratulated Trump on the performance of his Republican Party in the US Congressional elections, as both leaders affirmed that they would work together for world peace.

LIVE! Kamala Harris concedes defeat; greets Trump on win
LIVE! Kamala Harris concedes defeat; greets Trump on win

'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'
'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'

'He is the only president, the only American politician, who had the guts to stand with Hindus.'

God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph
God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph

Former US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal".

TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA
TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances