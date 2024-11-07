HC closes plea against ban on Rushdie's 'The Satanic Verses'





The Centre banned the import of the Booker Prize-winning author's "The Satanic Verses" for law-and-order reasons in 1988, after Muslims across the world viewed it as blasphemous.

In an order passed on November 5, a bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli observed that the petition, which was pending since 2019, was therefore infructuous and the petitioner would be be entitled to take all actions in respect of the book as available in law.