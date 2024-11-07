RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Goa: Women cops held for abetting male colleague's suicide

November 07, 2024  14:16
Image used only for representation
Image used only for representation
Two women police constables, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their male colleague, jumped from the first floor of the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa on Thursday, an official said.

The official from the prison said that the constables -- Priti Chawan (23) and Tanishka Chawan (21) -- sustained minor injuries and were shifted to North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town.

The crime branch arrested the two on November 4 following the suicide of constable Prathamesh Gawade, who jumped from the Zuari Bridge on October 25.

In a video message recorded before he took his life, Gawade had accused the two women constables and another man of harassing him.

Gawade said he was taking the extreme step due to severe mental distress. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shah Rukh Khan gets threat, cops file case
LIVE! Shah Rukh Khan gets threat, cops file case

'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'

'The policies announced by his administration are implemented faster.'

What Modi told Trump in first phone call after victory
What Modi told Trump in first phone call after victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President-elect Donald Trump have 'reaffirmed their commitment' to working together to further strengthen bilateral ties across a range of sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...

'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'
'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'

'While my generation carries with it the memory of the Chinese perfidy of 1962, this generation will carry the memory of Chinese perfidy in Galwan.'

Ajit Pawar slams BJP leader for remarks on uncle
Ajit Pawar slams BJP leader for remarks on uncle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned adverse remarks made against his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party-Saradchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar by ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot, and said such comments...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances