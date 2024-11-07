Goa: Women cops held for abetting male colleague's suicide

Two women police constables, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their male colleague, jumped from the first floor of the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa on Thursday, an official said.





The official from the prison said that the constables -- Priti Chawan (23) and Tanishka Chawan (21) -- sustained minor injuries and were shifted to North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town.





The crime branch arrested the two on November 4 following the suicide of constable Prathamesh Gawade, who jumped from the Zuari Bridge on October 25.





In a video message recorded before he took his life, Gawade had accused the two women constables and another man of harassing him.





Gawade said he was taking the extreme step due to severe mental distress. -- PTI