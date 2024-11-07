RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla

November 07, 2024  23:22
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the police said. 

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," Kashmir zone police posted on X. 

The police said further details of the operation were awaited. -- PTI
